Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

