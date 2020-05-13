Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

