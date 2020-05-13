Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Koppers worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.90. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.