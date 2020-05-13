Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. ING Groep NV raised its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NYSE:CMI opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

