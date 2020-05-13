Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

SYY opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.