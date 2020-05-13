Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 17.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 249.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of CWK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.