Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alico by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ALCO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

