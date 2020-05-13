Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 669,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

