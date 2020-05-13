Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 200.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Willis Lease Finance worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker acquired 1,800 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,448.00. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

