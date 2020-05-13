Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.12% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTS opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

