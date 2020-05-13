Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,468 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,090 shares of company stock worth $11,139,401. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.