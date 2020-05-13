Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,785,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,745. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

