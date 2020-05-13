Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

