Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.