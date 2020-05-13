Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

