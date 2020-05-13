B. Riley Weighs in on Independence Contract Drilling Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.77). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.63) EPS.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

