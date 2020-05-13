Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.46–0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $50-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

