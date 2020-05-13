Arizona State Retirement System Sells 96,652 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

