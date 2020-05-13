Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,064 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

