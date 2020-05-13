Arizona State Retirement System Sells 64,992 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,992 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

