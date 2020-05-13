Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,221 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $484.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.27 and its 200 day moving average is $707.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

