Arizona State Retirement System Sells 28,093 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

