Arizona State Retirement System Sells 17,133 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

