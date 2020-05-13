Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,956,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at $21,684,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,090 shares of company stock worth $11,139,401. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

NYSE:ARE opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

