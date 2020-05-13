Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $289.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,137 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,358. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

