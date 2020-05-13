Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,400 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLY opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.