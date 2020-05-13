Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.