Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

