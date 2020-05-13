Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

