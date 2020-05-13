Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,814 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

