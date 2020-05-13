Arizona State Retirement System Has $38.11 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

