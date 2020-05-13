Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

