Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

