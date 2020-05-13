Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

