Aperio Group LLC Purchases 9,784 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $303.52 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

