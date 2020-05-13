Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after buying an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after buying an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

