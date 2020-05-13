Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,760,000 after buying an additional 182,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $271,008,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

