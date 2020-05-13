Aperio Group LLC Has $10.14 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

