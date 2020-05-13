Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 987,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $11,788,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of FITB opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

