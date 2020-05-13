Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Shares of ADI opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

