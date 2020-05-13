Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $17.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

