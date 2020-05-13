American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

American Water Works stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

