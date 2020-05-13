American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. American Public Education updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.25 EPS.

APEI stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

