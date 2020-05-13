American International Group Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

