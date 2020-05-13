American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

TTWO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.