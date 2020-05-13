American International Group Inc. Has $6.23 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,109,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 331,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

