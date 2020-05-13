American International Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,623. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

