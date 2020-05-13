American International Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in J M Smucker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

