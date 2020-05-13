American International Group Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Ameren by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameren by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.