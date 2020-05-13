American International Group Inc. Buys 2,586 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

NYSE CTVA opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

